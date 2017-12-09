Inzimam attaches high hopes with Pakistan for New Zealand tour

MULTAN, Dec 9 (APP)::Chief Selector Pakistan Cricket Team Inzimam-ul-Haq attached high hopes with his team for New Zealand tour, saying that it would fly to the country a week before the series to adjust with local conditions.
Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Inzimam
accompanied by former king spin, Mushtaq Ahmad, informed
that the camp would commence from December 23 in Lahore
for upcoming New Zealand tour.
The chief selector stated that whosever would perform
well, he would be selected for Pakistan cricket team.
He recommended that matches of Pakistan Super League
(PSL) should be played across the country, including Multan.
To a question, he said that they wanted to boost club
cricket, adding that South Punjab has got a lot of new
talent for cricket and was rendering excellent services
for the game.
Speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq Ahmad appreciated
services of Inzimam-ul-Haq Cricket Academy in Multan
predicting that Multan would produce one day another
Inzimam-ul-Haq. He said that he was delighted to see
playing young guns in Multan.
