Inzamam sees healthy competition in National T20 Cup

LAHORE, Aug 10 (APP): Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said on

Thursday that he anticipates quality and challenging cricket

during the national T20 Cup as the best combination regional

teams have been selected through drafting.

Talking to the reporters after drafting of the National T20

Cup here at a local hotel, Inzamam said: “Coaches, captains and

selectors have put in their best efforts to make best combinations

and teams and I look forward healthy and enthralling competition

ahead.”

Senior players are inducted in great numbers in the National

T20 Cup to make the teams balanced, he added.

When asked whether junior players should be given preference

to the seniors in this event to find out future stars for the

national team, Inzamam said: “Yes, this suggestion needs to be

pondered over, and we must prefer juniors and upcoming players

to the seniors. Young players are more energetic and passionate,

and they perform more enthusiastically in the Twenty20 format.

So we should surely think about it and try to get in more and

more juniors in this event.”

Reportedly during the drafting, Inzamam got angry at the

selection of a player for Lahore Blues team. When the chief

selector was asked about it, he said: “I, being the chief selector,

see the things differently. I don’t want youngsters in a team,

where already there are great players, as it will deprive them

of exhibiting their prowess properly and they won’t be able to

perform in a better way. So that’s why, I wanted each region

selects a balanced team, where every young and upcoming player

gets the best chance to prove their mettle and excel.”

When asked whether to retain the Champions Trophy winning

combination for the Sri Lanka series or the top performers of

this National T20 will also be considered for the upcoming series,

the chief selector said: “Whenever a player performs very well

in a national tournament, we can’t take him to the national team

very next day. We need to observe top performers for at least

one year, and if they succeed in giving consistent performances,

then they must be considered for the national team.

“And secondly, if during the series, we need a player, then

we will have a very good back-up and in that case, we can surely

give the top performers a transparent chance in the national

team,” he added.

To another query he said: “Thanks God, we have won the

Champions Trophy. All credit goes to boys, who performed very

well and succeeded in earning the great feat. This victory boosted

the team’s morale and it will help the players improve their game

and give out their best, so that the team may continue giving

consistent performances.”

Inzamam also reminded the players to forget about the past

victory and continue working hard for the upcoming series. “As

the competition is very tough in the team, the players have to

work really hard to maintain their place in the team. We have

very good back-up in shape of young performers, who are capable

of replacing any senior, so everyone needs to do well and try

to make the team number one.”