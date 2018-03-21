International cricket revived in Pakistan: Punjab Sports Minister

LAHORE, Mar 21 (APP):Punjab Minister of Sports, Jahangir Khanzada said on Wednesday that the participation of top cricket stars in the on-going 3rd edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) has proved that international cricket has been revived in Pakistan.

He expressed these views after inspecting arrangements of PSL’s second eliminator match at Nishtar Park Sports complex where Gadaffi stadium is situated.

He said government will organize more top class sports events in future and world leading figures will feature in these events. “Punjab govt made comprehensive arrangements for PSL’s eliminator matches at Gaddafi Stadium. It’s no doubt a big success on the part of Punjab govt,” he added.

“A 20-bed temporary hospital was established at National Hockey Stadium besides initiating free bus service for cricket fans from parking area to the stadium”.

Answering a query, Punjab Minister of Sports Jahangir Khanzada said

it’s a matter of pride for the entire nation that Pakistan is organizing international cricket matches regularly during the last couple of years. “World Cricket XI, Zimbabwe cricket teams have toured Pakistan in recent past. Hockey World XI also visited a couple of months back which is quite encouraging. Not only this but govt will take more measures to invite more international sports teams to Pakistan in future”.

He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made for cricket enthusiasts on the occasion of PSL eliminator matches.