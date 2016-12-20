Integration with mainstream British society to be beneficial for British Pakistanis: Abbas

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP): Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK said integration with the mainstream British society would be beneficial for the British Pakistanis.

He was speaking to the Pakistani community at Pakistan Consulate, Bradford, a message received here on Tuesday from London said.

Referring to some recent reports about different communities in the UK, the High Commissioner said although Pakistani community was playing an important role in the socio-cultural and economic fields in the UK, yet there was a need to enhance the level of integration with the mainstream British society.

He added by doing this our community, especially the youth, could take advantage of the educational and economic opportunities available in this country.

Clarifying his point the High Commissioner said integration means adopting good things from the British culture and society like quality education and rule of law, while retaining our own identity and cultural ethos like beliefs, family system and care for the elderly.

The High Commissioner emphasized on the community to work towards empowering our women by giving them the rights that our religion guarantees to them.

He also underscored the importance of women participation in social and community events for developing their confidence and other necessary social skills.

The High Commissioner particularly urged the parents to provide quality education to their children and inculcate good values in them so that they could become successful and law abiding citizens of this country.

He emphasized on mothers to visit their children’s schools, interact with teachers and keep track of the academic progress of their children.

Presenting an overview of the state of economy, energy situation and security environment of the country, the High Commissioner apprised the audience that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, was successfully addressing these challenges.

He stated: “All major credit rating agencies have upgraded Pakistan’s sovereign ratings. Pakistan has been reclassified from Frontier Market to Emerging Market status, which is yet another testimony of the confidence of the international financial institutions in Pakistan’s economy and its potential as investment destination.”

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is going to bring vast economic opportunities for our people, he said and added that time was not far away when reverse migration of our diaspora would start towards Pakistan.

About the security situation in the country, the High Commissioner said that due to great sacrifices of the people and civil and armed forces of Pakistan, peace was returning fast to Pakistan.

The High Commissioner reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to providing political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir for their rightful cause of self-determination. However, he stated that Pakistan believes in peaceful neighborhood and wants to resolve all outstanding issues through peaceful means.

The High Commissioner reassured the attendees that Pakistan was on the move and despite challenges things were improving all around in a positive direction.

He urged the community to be law abiding citizens of the UK to bring good name to Pakistan. He invited them to take part in the efforts of the High Commission to celebrate the 70th Independence Anniversary of Pakistan next year in a befitting manner.

The attendees of the event comprised members of the community, Mayors, Councilors, business persons, media representatives and professionals from various fields i.e. doctors, engineers, solicitors and accountants.

Naz Shah MP and Amjad Bashir MEP also attended the event.