Individual World Table Tennis championship from May 29

MULTAN, May 24 (APP): Two women table tennis players would

participate in the Individual World Table Tennis championship in Germany starting from May 29.

While talking to APP on Wednesday,Pakistan table tennis federation (PTTF) General Secretary, Khawaja Hassan Wadood said that the players from across the country would participate in the championship which would continue till June 5.

Two female table tennis players Sanam Yasmeen,Yasmeen Akhtar alongwith official delegate Khawaja Hassan Wadood and Syed Sibtain member board would represent the country. The four member squad will leave for Germany on May 27.