India’s haughty ego damaging sports in region: Fehmida

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Wednesday believed that the self-centered ego of India had been damaging spirit of sports in the region.

She said this in pretext to the Indian government’s refusal of visas to Pakistani players for participation in competitions there.

Talking to APP, she said Board of Control for Cricket in India’s attempt to convince International Cricket Council to prohibit Pakistan from this year’s World Cup also went in vain.

Dr Mirza also lauded International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s decision to suspend all sports events in India until written assurances were received from the Indian government that participants from all nations would be guaranteed entry in the competitions.