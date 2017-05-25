Indian victory of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case is incorrect, misleading: FO

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): The news of Indian victory of Kulbhushan

Jadhav’s case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) is incorrect and misleading.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said this during weekly

media briefing here Thursday.

He said, “We are prepared for the next hearing of the case.” The order

of ICJ is a provisional order to stay the execution, he added.

Replying to a question regarding ceasefire violation by the Indian

forces from IoK during the visit of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) Team, he said the team is mandated by the United Nations Security Council Resolution, adding the observer team has prepared the report accordingly and submitted it to their head office.

The issue of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) is on the UN agenda for the

last 70 years, he added.

Nafees Zakaria said giving award to Major Leetul Gogoi, who

brazenly used a Kashmiri youth as a human shield, is condemnable, adding it is a crime and an insult to humanity. Amnesty International called ‘awarding’ a move to condone human rights abuses in IoK, he added.

The spokesperson said the Indian occupation forces in IoK are

involved in acts of grave violence against civilians, rapes, extra-judicial murders, arson attacks, kidnappings, violence against Kashmiri children and desecration of mosques and other sacred places. The Indian army is criminal in its behaviour against civilians, he added.

He said since 2014, unprovoked ceasefire violations have increased

significantly, taking toll on hundreds of innocent Kashmiris lives in AJK and their properties.

There is heavy deployment of Indian forces at and around the historic

Jama Masjid in Srinagar every Friday, to create an atmosphere of fear and harassment in wake of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan as thousands of people from other districts and far off places travel to Srinagar to offer prayers in the Grand Masjid, he added.

Regarding Saudi Arabia military coalition, he said, “We have already

made our position very clear, however, the term of reference (TRO) are yet to be worked out.”

He said, “We firmly believe in the unity among the Muslim countries.”

Replying to another question regarding Pak-Afghan relations, he said

the border management is actively engaged for sorting out the solution for opening of the border.

Regarding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, he said, the project is part

of the larger connectivity of One Belt and One Road initiatives of China, which is of immense importance and holds a lot of potential for the region.

He said a number of countries have expressed their interest for

joining the project, adding, “I don’t see any reason for any country to make it controversial.”