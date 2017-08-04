Indian barbarism continues in IoK: FO

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Pakistan condemns the continuing reign of state
terrorism against the hapless people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).
A statement by Foreign office here on Friday said during the last few
days, the Indian occupation forces had killed more innocent Kashmiris and
injured many others demanding their promised and inalienable right to self-
determination.
The Indian occupation forces, in the latest acts of barbarism, again
used live ammunition and pellet guns, as well as attacked Pulwama hospital and Women College, Srinagar.
It said despite Indian state terrorism and repression the steadfast
resolve displayed by the Kashmiris in IoK demonstrated that they remained
undeterred in their goal for realization of the right to self determination.
The deteriorating human rights situation of IoK had serious
implications for the regional peace and security, it added.
It said Pakistan remained committed to peacefully resolving the Jammu
and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council.
“Pakistan will continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic
support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We call upon the international
community to take notice of the grave human rights crisis in IoK, and urge
India to end this state sponsored terrorism,” it concluded.
