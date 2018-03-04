India unable to hide HR violations, feels pressure on Kashmir

LONDON, Mar 04 (APP):Despite its large market lure to the world, India is unable to conceal the truth about grave human rights violations committed by its occupation forces in Indian occupied Kashmir and one can discern this by reading a story of the Hindustan Times published on March 3, 2018.

In a desperate effort to avoid criticism by the international community on its high handedness in Indian occupied Kashmir, the Hindustan Times has attempted to cast aspersions on the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir.

The APPG on Kashmir is a cross-party parliamentary group of the British parliamentarians, who are currently producing a report on the situation in Kashmir. In this regard, the APPG on Kashmir has recorded several testimonies from the stakeholders, including the Pakistan High Commission, London, and President AJ&K Sardar Masood Khan.

The report, once completed, will be presented to the British Parliament, the EU, and the United Nations. The Hindustan Times story is a true reflection of Indian Government as it is full of contradictions.

On one hand it says the APPG on Kashmir is not inviting organizations to represent Indian perspective, on the other, it says APPG on Kashmir invited Mehbooba Mufti, Chief Minister of Indian Occupied Kashmir to hearing but she did not attend.

Despite its best efforts, the newspaper could not get a favorable statement from any British MP. As a last resort, it had to rely on the statement of Bob Blackman MP who is known for his venom against Pakistan.

This shows how India has badly failed to suppress the truth about Kashmir despite its big market mantra and clout. It also shows how India is lacking credibility when it comes to the illegal occupation of Kashmir and the gross human rights abuses being committed by its occupation forces in Indian occupied Kashmir.

But when the newspaper asks Shadow Foreign Secretary of the UK’s Labour Party,Ms Thornberry showed the real picture of Indian occupied Kashmir and said, “Our current position on Kashmir comes from a concern for human rights. We hear a kaleidoscope of stories, from the extremes to the less extreme; the human rights of Kashmiris continue to bubble up. I have spoken to the (Indian) high commissioner about this.”

“Kashmiris want to live in peace. That should be our starting point. I know there are people in India who say these stories are exaggerated or indeed downright lies. And if that’s right, it does seem to me that India has nothing to fear from allowing human rights monitors into Indian occupied Kashmir in order to be able to support that it isn’t true.”

Ms Thornberry further said: “It is our place to keep saying that it needs to be resolved in a peaceful way. This is not radical, this is common sense.”

MP Thornberry’s statement said all about the issue of Kashmir. As a part of its efforts to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people, the High Commission for Pakistan in London has asked for a cross-party parliamentary delegation of the UK to be sent to both sides of Kashmir to assess the human right situation. While Pakistan always welcomes the human rights monitors on its side, India never allowed them to visit the Indian occupied Kashmir.

In an important development, MPs on the APPG on Kashmir had secured a debate in the House of Commons in January 2017 on the situation in the state. Most of the MPs raised severe concerns on the human rights abuses in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. A similar debate is likely this year as well.

In a recently held Councillors Convention, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Syed Ibne Abbas reiterated Pakistan’s stance that the international community should play its role to end the human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and resolve the dispute according to the resolutions of the UN.

President of Azad Jummu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan who also attended the Councillors convention 2018 called upon India to stop gross violation of human rights and genocide of innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir and grant them their birthright to self-determination granted to them by the International community under UN-sponsored plebiscite in order to decide their future destiny.He termed unresolved Kashmir dispute a a permanent threat to world peace.

The AJK President on the occasion also urged the British parliamentarians to take notice of gross violation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir and play their vital role in the grating of right of self the determination to the people of Kashmir.

In the debate, thirty-two members of British Parliament participated out of which thirty MPs supported the motion for right of self-determination to people of Kashmir and took notice of gross violations of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Azad Kashmir president Masood Khan was reported to have asked the APPG and the UK (as a member of the UN Security Council) to help highlight India's rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir

