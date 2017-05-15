India concealed facts about RAW agent Kulbhushan: Pakistan informs ICJ

ISLAMABAD, May 15, (APP): The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague Monday reserved its judgment on India’s appeal for a stay order on death penalty to its serving naval officer and RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistani military court.

Pakistani Counsel Khawar Qureshi, opposing the appeal, informed the court that India had concealed facts during the hearing in an attempt to secure the stay order against the death penalty given to its agent for carrying out subversive acts in Pakistan.

He said the court was not apprised that Kulbhushan was arrested from

Pakistan’s province of Balochistan and that he possessed double

passports and birth certificates.

Kulbhushan had confessed his involvement in terrorist activities and killing innocent citizens, he said and argued that every country had undeniable right to punish the terrorists and the ICJ could not intervene in criminal cases.

Khawar Qureshi said the Indian application for stay order was full of errors and distorted facts, as it remained silent on the issue of fake passports, besides hiding the information and proofs which were shared with India on the arrest of its agent.

He also termed the Indian claim that it was denied conditional consular access baseless.

Referring to one of the cases decided by the ICJ under Article 41, he argued that conviction after six months could not be counted as emergency. India was in fact using the case for political gains, he added.

The counsel maintained that India had failed to submit the evidence

in the court which was shared with it on its request. The case related to the sovereignty of Pakistan and thus did not fall in the purview of ICJ, he emphasized.

Pleading the court to reject the appeal, Khawar Qureshi said under

the Vienna Convention, the jurisdiction of ICJ was limited.