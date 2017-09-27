Independence Day Cup negates wrong perceptions about Pakistan: Jansher Khan

PESHAWAR, Sept 27 (APP): Holding of Independence Day Cup has annulled

all wrong perceptions about Pakistan and the tour of World XI team would open up doors for more international sporting events in Pakistan.

Talking to APP, former World Champion Jansher Khan, who is also Adviser

to the President Pakistan Squash Federation, congratulated Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board, Chief Minister Punjab, officials of the security forces and all those who had role for the successful holding of the Independence Day Cup-2017 wherein players from around the world appeared.

He said it was important that a message was given to the world through

holding of such event and it had also negated all wrong perceptions of the people regarding Pakistan.

He said Pakistan was a peaceful country and believe in peace. He said

Pakistan had matchless services in the world of sports and it deserved to be part of all international sporting events in Pakistan.

He said the days were not so far that more and more international

sporting events would come to Pakistan and provide an opportunity to the upcoming youth to see top players in action in different games. He also appreciated Pakistan Army and Jawan of the security forces who rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace not only in Pakistan but in the whole region.

He said through holding of this Independence Day Cup, it helps in

highlighting a softer image of Pakistan to the rest of the world. He also congratulated Pakistani players for their success in the Davis Cup Tennis. He also appreciated President Pakistan Tennis Federation Salim Saifullah for his efforts in bringing international tennis to Pakistan. He said efforts afoot for holding international squash events as well so that to give due chance to the upcoming to players to upgrade their ranking while playing in the international events back home.

He said President Pakistan Squash Federation Air Chief Marshal Sohail

Aman, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force has boldly taken the decision of holding international squash events in Pakistan and all credits goes to him and all the events during 2017 are held successfully.

Jansher Khan, who ruled the world for 10 long years and remained

unbeaten in 99 international matches, said that Pakistan Squash Federation has already chalked out a plan to hold more international events in the days to come so that to help players improve their international ranking.

Jansher Khan, who won World Open a record eight times and the British

Open six times, urged upon the players to utilize that opportunities so that Pakistan could be able to retake its lost glory in the world of squash.

He said, international event would a source for the players to achieve

place in the top international ranking, Jansher added. He also appreciated Professional Squash Association (PSA) for trusting Pakistan in providing opportunities to host international events on regular basis. “It would certainly open up new horizon to the upcoming players to come up and show their skills,” Jansher said.

To conduct big tournaments like Pakistan Open will be enlightened,

through which the junior and senior players of Pakistan will get benefit. Jansher Khan further said that it is good omen that President PFS for sparing his precious time from his important professional work and took interest in the survival and betterment of squash in Pakistan.

Jansher Khan said that PAF is the backbone of squash in Pakistan and

vowed to reverse Pakistan’s flagging squash fortunes very soon as Pakistan has immense talent for squash. “Skill-wise our players are unparalleled but their physical fitness levels are yet to touch the international standard,” Jansher opined. Pakistan had all the ingredients to become a formidable nation in squash once again, he concluded.