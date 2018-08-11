Imran to take decisions on merit: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former law minister Babar Awan Saturday said that during the formation of government, chairman of the party, Imran Khan would take all decisions on merit.

Talking to media persons, he said, “Chairman PTI Imran Khan believed in merit and will take all the decisions in merit keeping in view interest of the country supreme.”

He said that consultation with the allied parties was underway for the formation of government in the center.

He said that Imran Khan would announce the names of Speaker and Deputy Speaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

He said that Imran khan would stay in ministers enclave.

Babar Awan said that PTI leadership was determined to control the government’s expenditure.

To a question, he expressed the hope that country’s economy would perform well and counter the present challenges, adding PTI leadership was consulting the experts in this regard.

To a question he said, the PTI Chairman would retain the Mianwali seat.