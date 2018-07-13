Imran Khan vows to eliminate corruption, create employment opportunities for youths

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday pledged to eliminate corruption and create employment opportunities for youths besides bringing reforms in education and health sectors if voted to power in the general election.

Addressing a public gathering here at Bahra Kahu, the PTI chairman claimed a host of problems confronted the people and the past rulers did nothing to address them.

Imran Khan held both Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party responsible for the poor state of economy and accumulation of various problems. He claimed both parties had failed to provide any relief to the masses despite their repeated turns.

He said around half of the country’s total income went to corruption due to corrupt practices of the former rulers. “How can Nawaz Sharif end corruption from the country who had himself plundered Rs 300 billion,” Imran Khan questioned.

He said today the government did not have any money to run the country and vowed to collect tax from the people.

“The people are well aware that Imran Khan will not plunder the national wealth rather it will be utilized for provision of basic amenities like quality education, health and drinking water to the people,” he claimed.

Imran Khan said PTI would not only end unemployment in the country but also set up a state-of-the-art hospital in the federal capital after coming into power.

He said technical colleges would be set up to impart technical education to the youth in order to end unemployment.

He urged the people to come out from their houses on July 25 and only vote for PTI candidates in the general election so that their longstanding problems could be addressed.

Meanwhile, former PML-N leader Humayun Akhtar Khan called on PTI chief Imran Khan here and reposed

full confidence in PTI leadership and its manifesto.

The PTI Chairman welcomed Humayun Akhtar in PTI fold and said it would further strengthen the party.

Humayun Akhtar Khan said Imran Khan waged an effective struggle for future of the country and the whole

nation had become united under the banner of PTI.

He also announced to run electioneering campaign for PTI candidates. Senior PTI leader Naeem ul Haq was also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan strongly condemned suicide attack at an election meeting of Balochistan Awami Party leader and termed it a conspiracy against the elections.

He also urged the caretaker government to take concrete and extraordinary steps to control such tragic incidents.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and prayed for early recovery of the

injured.

Imran Khan also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families .