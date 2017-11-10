Imran Khan only sees bleakness through his glasses: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal Friday said World Bank (WB) had ranked the highest economic growth rate

in Pakistan for 10 years, but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan only could see bleakness through his glasses.

International community was acknowledging Pakistan as emerging economy while Imran Khan was calling it a ‘sinking economy’, he said in a statement.

Further criticizing PTI chief, Ahsan Iqbal said demand for pre-election means losing five National Assembly seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and three from Balochistan.

Asking Imran Khan to be mature in politics, he said elections could only be held on the basis of new census at its designated time.

He emphasized Pakistan was in dire need of solidarity and integrity to win the fight against terrorism.