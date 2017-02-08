Imran afraid of PM’s ribbon cutting of projects: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday urged PTI chief Imran Khan to start delivering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as nothing will happen with his long trail of lies.

In a statement, she said it was wish of 200 million people that they hear something good from Imran Khan.

She said Imran Khan was confused and afraid of ribbon cutting of new projects by the Prime Minister.

She said, “Mr Khan should not show animosity towards the country, join us for the betterment of the people of Pakistan and take the country forward under leadership of the Prime Minister.”

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was concerned about the problems of Pakistan while Imran Khan was only interested in getting power, she added.

She said how Imran Khan was talking about accountability after putting locks on the Ehtesab Commission of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was solving problems of 200 million people of Pakistan while Imran Khan was using Panama case as political clutches, she noted.

She said the statement of Qatari ambassador affirmed the viewpoint of Sharif family and Imran Khan should not mislead people of Pakistan by telling lies.

Instead of seeking immunity from Election Commission, PTI should respond about its foreign funding and non declaration of Imran’s offshore company, the minister continued.

She went on to say that posts in PTI were given on the basis of money and status while in Pakistan Muslim League(N) posts were given on the basis of qualification.

“Qualification is necessary for a post in PMLN while one cannot not get post in PTI unless it is a machine of lies or an ATM.”

She advised Imran Khan to work for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, love Pakistan and refrain from politics of hate, bias and chaos.

She said if Imran wanted to compete with the Prime Minister then he has to engage in constructive politics.

She said she wished that if Imran could not praise peace in Karachi, economic progress and projects of motorway, water and Greenline then he should have at least mentioned them while in Karachi.

She said the federal government posted people in Karachi only for the betterment of Karachi and Sindh and posting of Muhammad Zubair as Governor Sindh was proof of that vision.

Marriyum said provincial government and law enforcement agencies in Sindh were the same but a different vision of the Prime Minister to “turn something impossible into possible”, restored peace and economic development in Karachi.

She said, “If we have taken political advantage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, then PTI will not have been ruling there.”

The minister said Imran Khan should show a single energy project, a new ward in any hospital and a new classroom in schools made in the last three and half years in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She pointed out the whole world was giving a positive opinion about Pakistan while as always opinion of Imran Khan was false and

negative.