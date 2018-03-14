IMF Resident Representative calls on Rana Afzal

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):Newly appointed Resident Representative of International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan, Maria Teresa Daban Sanchez called on Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal here on Wednesday.

The minister welcomed the IMF representative and wished her a successful tenure in the country.

He exchanged views with her on the current macro- economic situation in Pakistan and said all efforts were afoot to keep up the momentum of economic growth.

Maria Sanchez lauded efforts of the government for improving security situation in the country which had given boost to economic activities and enhanced confidence of the business community.

She also appreciated the government’s endeavours to increase exports that would help bring down trade deficit.

During the meeting, the IMF representative also discussed with the minister the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank scheduled in April.

She expressed the desire to work in close cooperation with the government during her term.