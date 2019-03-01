Ilyas targets big strides in HBL PSL

LAHORE, Mar 01 (APP):Mohammad Ilyas made an instant mark in Pakistan’s domestic cricket,taking 10 wickets on his first-class debut against Islamabad for Peshawar last year.

The 20-year-old returned figures of five for 69 and five for 61 for Peshawar versus Islamabad in October last year and then backed it up with figures of four for 69 and five for 44 against Sui Southern Gas Corporation (SSGC) to finish with an impressive 33 wickets in just five games of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2018-19 edition.

He was picked up by Multan Sultans in the HBL PSL 4 and is trying his best to live up to his potential.

“It’s fantastic to be selected in the PSL,” Ilyas said on Friday.”I was playing a first-class match during which I got a call from the coach informing that I will be part of the HBL PSL with Multan squad.I then thought my hard work had started to pay-off”,he said.