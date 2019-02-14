ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday reserved its judgment in a petition
challenging Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani’s eligibility to hold acting charge
of President’s office.
Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on a petition filed by
a citizen Afzal Shanwari through his counsel Iftikhar Bashir Advocate.
IHC reserves judgment in plea challenging Sanjrani’s eligibility as acting president
