Huge cache of lethal weapons, bombs, rockets, explosives recovered

RAWALPINDI Apr 16 (APP): The security forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including rockets, Improvised Explosive Devices, grenade, explosive material, mortar bombs and communication equipment from Kalaya, Aurakzai Agency and Parachinar in different Intelligence Based Operations during the last week.

The security forces, in sequel to the Operation Radd ul Fasaad have been continuing their efforts in parts of the country to deal with the scourge of terrorism in effective and forceful manner.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the banned outfit of Tehrike Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had set up underground tunnel network in the areas including Kalaya, Aurakzai Agency, and Parachinar.

Following intelligence tip the Frontier Constabulary (FC) along with the Intelligence Agencies raided these tunnels and destroyed them.

Besides, the raiders unearthed and seized the huge cache of arms and ammunition which is clear indicative that the terrorist outfit had all plans to undertake massive terror activities in the country which have been effectively foiled.