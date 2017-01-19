Honouring IWT in interest of both Pakistan and India: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP): Finance Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar

said Thursday that it was in the interest of both the countries (Pakistan and India) to continue to honour and implement the terms of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

In this spirit Pakistan would continue to fulfil its obligations under the IWT, he said.

The IWT, he said, was a useful and time tested mechanism for

water sharing and Pakistan has abided by the Treaty since its inception.

The Minister stated this while chairing an inter ministerial meeting which discussed matters relating to Indus Waters Treaty, here.

Minister for Water and Power, Khawaja Muhmmad Asif, Attorney

General for Pakistan, Ashtar Ausaf Ali and representatives of

relevant ministries and departments participated in the meeting.

Pakistan’s Executive Director in the World Bank, Nasir Mahmood

Khosa participated as a special invitee.

Earlier, Secretary Water and Power apprised the meeting of the

recent developments with regard to the IWT.

The contesting stances of Pakistan and India were deliberated

in detail.

Secretary Water & Power also informed the meeting of the plans

for beefing up of Indus Water Commission.

Nasir Khosa briefed the meeting in detail on the role of World

Bank and presented an update of the interaction with the WB

management, following Finance Minister’s telephonic conversations with the President World Bank during the last week of December 2016.

He said that as a guarantor of the Indus Water Treaty, the

Bank’s management appears to be cognizant of its role.

The meeting appreciated the role played by the World Bank in

relation to the Treaty and hoped that it would continue to play its constructive part in the future as well.

The Finance Minister directed that the Task Force headed by

the Attorney General may continue its deliberations and make

appropriate recommendation, among other things, on beefing up of the

Indus Waters Commission.