His words about institution fabricated ,use out of context :Saad Rafique

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):Railway Minister Khawja Saad Rafique Thursday said that his statement regarding state institution was taken out of context .

The minister in a statement said that he was a responsible person and he had never adopted none-serious and unconstitutional behavior nor targeted the institutions.

He said his speech on the death anniversary of his father was about harmony among the institution to work for the betterment of the country. It was inappropriate to use only few words instead of the whole speech. Some News channel had fabricated his words,he added.

He said that he would continue to work silently for institutional harmony .

Those creating misunderstanding among institutions were enemies of the country.