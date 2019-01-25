ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said highlighting cultural heritage and tourist potential of the country would be a milestone for promotion of tourism in Pakistan
He said this while chairing a meeting regarding highlighting the cultural heritage and tourist potential of the country and arrangement of a number of functions throughout the country in that regard in the next year.
Highlighting cultural heritage, tourist potential to be milestone for promotion of tourism: PM
ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said highlighting cultural heritage and tourist potential of the country would be a milestone for promotion of tourism in Pakistan