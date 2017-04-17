Heritage Meeting Rooms at SBP headquarters inaugurated

KARACHI, April 17 (APP): Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Ashraf

Mahmood Wathra inaugurated the Heritage Meeting Rooms building at SBP

Headquarters I.I Chundrigar Road here on Monday.

The stone masonry building with gable shape steel truss type

roofing partially covered with Manglore tiles and partially with

Asbestos sheets exists behind the SBP Museum and Art Gallery since pre

partition times. The covered area of this barrack shape building is

about 6,500 Sqft.

Expressing his thoughts, Governor SBP thanked the Sindh Heritage

Committee for their valuable support in the restoration of this

building and congratulated the SBP staff for completing the renovation

work.

`Preserving old buildings reminiscent of our past is a valuable

service to the current and future generations of this country and SBP

is proud in making its contribution, he remarked.

It was pointed out that keeping in view the location and

historical background of the building, SBP Management in Oct 2014,

decided to rehabilitate and use it for some appropriate purpose. Out

of various proposals, the proposal of making of Conference

Rooms/Committee Rooms was finalized.

Members of Sindh Heritage committee Arif Hassan, Hameed Haroon

and Dr. Kaleemullah Lashari were also present on the occasion.

Hameed Haroon appreciated the services of the Governor State Bank

in safeguarding the national heritage of the country as this is the

second heritage building which has been conserved by the State Bank

and readopted for use.

He also commented that only a few Government institutions are

making conscious efforts for such purpose. The members of the

Committee also lauded the efforts of State Bank and the Governor in

this regard.