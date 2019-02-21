HBL PSL introduces mid-season trade window

LAHORE, Feb 21 (APP):In an exciting move geared towards enhanced fan engagement, HBL Pakistan Super League will be introducing a mid-season trade window this year.

The mid-season trade window will commence after the completion of the 23 February game between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United. This game will mark the completion of four matches for each team in this year’s HBL PSL, said the information made available here on Thursday night by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The window will close at 11:59 p.m. UAE time on 25 February 2019, giving each team a little under 48 hours to finalise any potential trades.