Haramain Express linking Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah to operationalize this year

ISLAMABAD, April 19 (APP):The state-of-the-art Haramain Express Train project linking Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah and under construction King Khalid Economic City is likely to operationalize this year.

Briefing the Pakistani media delegation, led by Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Masood Malik, Spokesman Saudi Transport Ministry, Baghdadi said it would be state-of-the-art facility, which would facilitate millions of Hajj pilgrims, besides other commuters.

The train would also connect all other regions of the Kingdom in the near future, he added.

“This train will also connect Jeddah and Madinah airports and local metro stations to facilitate local commuters besides Hujjaj,” he said, It would promote tourism in the country too, he added.

Baghdadi said the new train service would be equipped with the latest security arrangements to ensure protection of the passengers.

It would have executive and economy classes and facilities like state-of-the-art kitchen, Wi-Fi and TV sets.

Moreover, millions of Hajj pilgrims will avail booking facility at their door steps.

“International standard has been followed in construction of all the stations and latest digitalized scanning, ticketing and information systems are at place to facilitate the passengers,” he informed the visiting delegation that witnessed this state-of-the-art facility.

It is pertinent to mention that 450 km electric railway project will serve as a qualitative addition to the transportation system in the Kingdom and provide a fast, convenient, reliable and safe mode of transport between Makkah and Madinah extending to Jeddah and other cities.

The train will take passengers from Makkah to Madinah through Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic City. It would be managed under a world-class operating system and connect the province of Jeddah to Makkah through a 78 km double-track line.

The Makkah-Madinah high-speed railway will shorten the travel time between Jeddah and Makkah to about 21 minutes and less than two-and-a-half hours between Makkah and Madinah.

The Makkah station located at the main entrance to the city in the neighborhood of Al-Rusaifah, is about 3 km away from the Grand Mosque in Makkah, while Al-Madinah station is located in the Knowledge Economic City on King Abdul Aziz Road.

There are two train stations in Jeddah; the first is in Sulaymaniyah in the center of the city, and the second is at King Abdul Aziz International Airport.

The Rabigh Station is located near King Abdullah University for Science and Technology.