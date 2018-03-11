Handball Trophy: Pakistan,India and Bangladesh defeat rivals

FAISALABAD, Mar 11 (APP)::Pakistan, India and Bangladesh

teams defeated their rivals in different matches on the

second day of International Handball Federation (IHF) South

& Central Asia Youth & Junior Trophy 2018 at International Handball

Court of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Sunday.

In the first match, Pakistan Youth team beat Maldives

with 64-11 points while India Youth defeated Nepal with 61-14

points in second match.

Similarly, Bangladesh Juniors won third match against Nepal

Juniors with 43-21 points whereas India Juniors beat Maldives

Juniors in fourth match with 33-21 points and Pakistan Juniors

defeated Afghanistan Juniors with 46-15 points in the fifth match.