Handball Trophy: Pakistan,India and Bangladesh defeat rivals

FAISALABAD, Mar 11 (APP)::Pakistan, India and Bangladesh
teams defeated their rivals in different matches on the
second day of International Handball Federation (IHF) South
& Central Asia Youth & Junior Trophy 2018 at International Handball
Court of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Sunday.
In the first match, Pakistan Youth team beat Maldives
with 64-11 points while India Youth defeated Nepal with 61-14
points in second match.
Similarly, Bangladesh Juniors won third match against Nepal
Juniors with 43-21 points whereas India Juniors beat Maldives
Juniors in fourth match with 33-21 points and Pakistan Juniors
defeated Afghanistan Juniors with 46-15 points in the fifth match.

