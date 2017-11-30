Hafeez to focus on his bowling action

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Former skipper national cricket team Muhammad Hafeez Thursday said he was focusing on correcting his bowling action and for improvement he would be working with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Hafeez, who led Lahore Blues to victory over Lahore Whites in the National Twenty20 Cup 2017-18, while talking to media persons at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi after the final said the match was great and both teams performed well.

“All teams have talented players who are coming to fore through these tournaments,” he said and added players like Imam ul Haq, Ali Shahzad, Atif Jabbar and Agha Salman were some talented youngsters whom PCB must keep an eye on.

He said the pitch was very well prepared for the final and the regional association organized the tournament very well. He also lauded the people of Rawalpindi for showing up in the final to support their cricket stars.

Responding to a question regarding former cricketer Saeed Ajmal’s statement against International Cricket Council (ICC), Hafeez lauded Ajmal’s career saying only Ajmal could give an answer to this question.

It may be mentioned here that Ajmal who officially announced his retirement from cricket on Wednesday had said that getting bowling action cleared according to ICC laws was a very difficult task. He had criticized ICC saying its rules must be same for every country.