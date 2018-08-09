Guidelines in every sector prepared for newly elected govt: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Thursday said the caretaker government during its constitutional tenure prepared balanced guidelines for the new government to provide solutions to the challenges in all sectors including energy, health, education and economy.

Speaking to media persons after inaugurating a photographic exhibition “Flashes of Pakistan’s History” organized by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP) here at Lok Virsa, he said the guidelines would be handed over to the new elected government.

He offered that the caretaker government ministers were open and ready to give briefing to the elected government in any sector as part of a new tradition.

He said Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were in jail and if they would come out of jail on the orders of the court, then the elected government would decide about putting their names on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The minister said under the Election Act 2017, Result Transmission System (RTS) was used for preparing results for the general election 2018. Reasons would be ascertained for the failure of the RTS and if there was any complaint or objection about any polling station, recounting could be done as per law, he added.

The minister said Independence Day would be celebrated with patriotic fervour, adding the day should be celebrated by staying above politics as for every country Independence Day was a historic day.

The minister appreciated the organizers for arranging the exhibition related to the History of Pakistan and said public should visit the exhibition which would continue for some days.

The exhibition depicted the struggle of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and leaders of Pakistan movement, he said adding the historic pictures revived the passion and enthusiasm of people.

To a question, Ali Zafar said August 14 was a day of happiness and celebration and every country in the world fully celebrated independence day, and the Pakistani nation would also celebrate the day with enthusiasm.

He said discussion was continuing about the RTS of Election Commission and objections were being raised. The minister said after every election political parties raised objections and according to law if any candidate had any kind of complaint, or objection about any constituency, or polling station, then recounting could be done.

The courts could also be approached for redressal of complaints and for that a complete procedure was laid down in the law, he added.

He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had sent a request to the caretaker government regarding the inquiry of RTS. Reasons behind an issue could be ascertained through the court, or by holding an investigation and a solution could be found so that the problem could not arise again, he said.

He said it was job of the Election Commission to conduct election and prepare results. The caretaker government had fulfilled its responsibilities, he added.

Director General DEMP Sardar Abdul Wahid, Director General Lok Virsa and officials of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were present at the inaugural ceremony. Earlier the minister inaugurated the exhibition and showed keen interest in the pictures put on display.