Grand colourful ceremony at SBP on Independence Day

LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP)::The Sports Department Punjab will organise a grand colourful ceremony to mark the Independence Day of the country and International Youth Day at Punjabi Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) here on Tuesday at 11am.

Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Hussain Durrani will hoist the national flag on this occasion. Secretary Sports Punjab Ayub Chaudhry, Director General Sports Punjab, Muhammad Aamir Jan and several leading sports personalities of the country will also grace the occasion.

Top singers and artistes of the country would perform and cultural dance, folk music and several other programmes will also be presented at the ceremony.

Various speakers will deliver speeches in connection with the Independence Day and International Youth Day.

A large number of students from various schools, colleges and universities are likely to attend the programme.