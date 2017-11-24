Graduation ceremony of 24th Mid-Career Management Course held

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):The graduation ceremony of the 24th Mid-Career Management Course was held at the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad.

Sartaj Aziz, Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission of Pakistan graced the ceremony as the chief guest. While congratulating the 36 participants, belonging to various civil services groups, on successful completion of the mandatory training, he highlighted the significance of training in building capacity of civil officers and conducting their public management duties efficiently and effectively.

He advised the officers to utilize skills they learnt at NIM Islamabad in their respective assignments and to remain steadfast in the discharge of their responsibilities even under duress. He emphasized upon the officers to revamp the office working environment to make it pro-people.

Sartaj Aziz noted that in the heydays of bureaucracy in Pakistan, the civil servants were compensated well, which is not the case nowadays, due to which the government is not always able to attract talented individuals. This makes the in-service training even more important.

He expressed the hope that, despite the constraints and complexities faced by the civil servants, they will give their best to the state. Secretary Establishment, Mian Asad Hayauddin was also present on the occasion. The Director General, NIM Islamabad, Dr. Safdar A. Sohail, concluded the ceremony with the vote of thanks to the chief guest.