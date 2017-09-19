Govt working to eliminate terrorism: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry on Tuesday said the present government was working to

eliminate terrorism for maintaining permanent peace in the

country.

The government had launched many operations to restore peace, he said

talking to a private news channel.

“We had to launch Karachi operation and Radd ul Fasaad to

wipe out terrorism,” he said.

The civilians and Jawans of armed forces had given sacrifices

in war against terrorism, he added.

Some elements had been infilterating Pakistan from Afghanistan

for terrorist activities, he said.

To a question, he said masses had given decision in bye-

election of NA-120 and rejected all the conspiracies against PML-N, he added.