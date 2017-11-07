Govt. wanted to hold elections in time: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP):Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday said the government wanted to hold general elections in time and all the political parties should play positive role for this purpose.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was trying to evolve consensus with other political parties for holding in time elections.

He said PML-N government would remove all the reservations and apprehensions of the opposition regarding constitutional amendments.

The minister said as per the constitution elections would be held as per new census.