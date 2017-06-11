Govt urged to take steps for ensuring food security

ISLAMABAD, June 11 (APP): The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on

Sunday urged the government to take steps for food security, particularly

to check their prices, which make the same out of the reach of the poor segment of society despite availability.

“The government should increase investment to ensure food security for the whole population, many of whom are finding it difficult to get adequate food”, PEW President Dr Murtaza Mughal said in a statement.

A comprehensive food security survey should be undertaken so that policymakers could plan on the basis of ground realities, he added.

The population, he said, was growing at a rapid pace while agricultural production continued to recede due to climate change posting new challenges.

He said that global agricultural production must be enhanced by 50 per cent by 2050 to feed nine billion people, as the majority of world’s poor and malnourished lives in SAARC region which could not excel due to unending political disputes.

He said issues confronting farmers should be tackled on preference. Policy reforms, investment and innovative ways to increase production and access to food could alleviate the problem, he observed.