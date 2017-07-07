Govt to provide maximum educational facilities to students: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and

Technology (S&T) Rana Tanveer Hussain Friday said the Government is

committed to provide maximum educational facilities and

opportunities to the students.

Addressing the closing ceremony of weeklong Summer Camp for

2nd Batch of 300 students of the Development Project “Science Talent

Farming Scheme” (STFS), he said the launching of a fleet of nine

mobile science labs under Science Talent Farming Scheme testify

this resolve.

Prof Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development

and Reforms, Fazal Abbas Maken, Federal Secretary, Ministry of S&T,

Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF),

Jamil Qureshi, Project Director STFS, scientists, teachers and

students were present on this occasion.

Earlier, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Science

and Technology (S&T) and Prof Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for

Planning, Development and Reforms inaugurated a fleet of nine Mobile

Labs at Pakistan Science Foundation.

These mobile labs equipped with e-learning system will travel

to far flung areas’ schools of the country having no or inadequate

facilities of science practical.

The S&T Minister said that despite hurdles the present

government has set a direction to make Pakistan strong and

prosperous.

He said the success of Science Talent Farming Scheme would be

a moment of satisfaction for him.

The Minister said that no doubt the scheme would produce best scientists in near future. Work on establishment of National Science School is also going on, he added.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan

Iqbal said that science is a passion and quest for knowledge. He

asked Pakistan Science Foundation to award students every year for

best innovation and science research articles.

He said that under Vision 2025 the government has envisioned

to make Pakistan one of the top 25 economies of the world. He said

that STFS will help materialize this dream.

Federal Secretary for S&T Fazal Abbas Maken said that educated

human resource is the best asset of a nation. He called upon the

students to become frontline troops of the country in inventions and

innovations to make the country prosperous and developed and this

could be achieved by change in thinking and self-belief.

PSF chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the selection

of STFS students is being made on merit in a very transparent

manner.

He deplored that the condition of Science labs in most of the

schools is very pathetic and most of the rural areas schools lack

this vital part of science education.

He acclaimed the government’s Vision 2025. He said that under

the STFS Pakistan Science Foundation has transformed science

caravans into state of the art mobile science labs to provide lab

facility to rural areas schools for improving the science education

standards.

He requested government to establish at least two state of the

art science labs in every district every year.

Later, the Chief Guest, the S&T Minister distributed laptops

among 300 students of the 2nd batch of STFS students.