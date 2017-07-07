Govt to provide maximum educational facilities to students: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, July 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and
Technology (S&T) Rana Tanveer Hussain Friday said the Government is
committed to provide maximum educational facilities and
opportunities to the students.
Addressing the closing ceremony of weeklong Summer Camp for
2nd Batch of 300 students of the Development Project “Science Talent
Farming Scheme” (STFS), he said the launching of a fleet of nine
mobile science labs under Science Talent Farming Scheme testify
this resolve.
Prof Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development
and Reforms, Fazal Abbas Maken, Federal Secretary, Ministry of S&T,
Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf, Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF),
Jamil Qureshi, Project Director STFS, scientists, teachers and
students were present on this occasion.
Earlier, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Science
and Technology (S&T) and Prof Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for
Planning, Development and Reforms inaugurated a fleet of nine Mobile
Labs at Pakistan Science Foundation.
These mobile labs equipped with e-learning system will travel
to far flung areas’ schools of the country having no or inadequate
facilities of science practical.
The S&T Minister said that despite hurdles the present
government has set a direction to make Pakistan strong and
prosperous.
He said the success of Science Talent Farming Scheme would be
a moment of satisfaction for him.
The Minister said that no doubt the scheme would produce best scientists in near future. Work on establishment of National Science School is also going on, he added.
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan
Iqbal said that science is a passion and quest for knowledge. He
asked Pakistan Science Foundation to award students every year for
best innovation and science research articles.
He said that under Vision 2025 the government has envisioned
to make Pakistan one of the top 25 economies of the world. He said
that STFS will help materialize this dream.
Federal Secretary for S&T Fazal Abbas Maken said that educated
human resource is the best asset of a nation. He called upon the
students to become frontline troops of the country in inventions and
innovations to make the country prosperous and developed and this
could be achieved by change in thinking and self-belief.
PSF chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the selection
of STFS students is being made on merit in a very transparent
manner.
He deplored that the condition of Science labs in most of the
schools is very pathetic and most of the rural areas schools lack
this vital part of science education.
He acclaimed the government’s Vision 2025. He said that under
the STFS Pakistan Science Foundation has transformed science
caravans into state of the art mobile science labs to provide lab
facility to rural areas schools for improving the science education
standards.
He requested government to establish at least two state of the
art science labs in every district every year.
Later, the Chief Guest, the S&T Minister distributed laptops
among 300 students of the 2nd batch of STFS students.