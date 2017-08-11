Govt to fulfill Quaid-e-Azam’s promise with minorities: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi has assured the minorities that the PML-N government

will fulfill the promise made to the non-Muslim citizens by

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 11, 1947.

“We will make Pakistan such a tolerable society where

basic rights of every citizen are protected and where all

Pakistanis, either they are Muslims or non-Muslims work

collectively for progress and prosperity of the country,” the

Prime Minister said in his message on the occasion of

“Minorities Day” being observed on August 11.

He said that it was on this day in 1947, when Quaid-e-Azam

in his historic address to the Constituent Assembly outlined the

contours of a modern and tolerant Pakistan in which people of

all faiths would have equal rights and opportunities.

He said the vision of a tolerant and modern Pakistan

was also embodied in the consensus Constitution of 1973.

Besides this, the Prime Minister said it was also a

historic truth that the minorities in Pakistan had worked

shoulder to shoulder with their majority in all walk of

lives. Their contributions in social sector in general

and health sector in particular were admirable, he added.

The Prime Minister said those living in majority in

Pakistan were bound to fulfill the promise made by the

Quaid-e-Azam with the minority communities on August 11,

1947.

He said rights of all citizens in Pakistan were equal

and it would be ensured as a citizen and as a state to accord

equal treatment to all the citizens irrespective of their

religion, caste and creed.

In this connection, the Prime Minister said the

government was aware of its responsibility to protect the

rights of minorities at all costs.

He said the government had taken a number of steps for

the welfare of minorities by allocating five percent quota in jobs

for them at federal level, besides allocating seats in

the Senate, National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies

according to their population ratio.

The Prime Minister said religious festivals of the

minority communities were also being celebrated at the

government level.