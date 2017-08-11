Govt to fulfill Quaid-e-Azam’s promise with minorities: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi has assured the minorities that the PML-N government
will fulfill the promise made to the non-Muslim citizens by
Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 11, 1947.
“We will make Pakistan such a tolerable society where
basic rights of every citizen are protected and where all
Pakistanis, either they are Muslims or non-Muslims work
collectively for progress and prosperity of the country,” the
Prime Minister said in his message on the occasion of
“Minorities Day” being observed on August 11.
He said that it was on this day in 1947, when Quaid-e-Azam
in his historic address to the Constituent Assembly outlined the
contours of a modern and tolerant Pakistan in which people of
all faiths would have equal rights and opportunities.
He said the vision of a tolerant and modern Pakistan
was also embodied in the consensus Constitution of 1973.
Besides this, the Prime Minister said it was also a
historic truth that the minorities in Pakistan had worked
shoulder to shoulder with their majority in all walk of
lives. Their contributions in social sector in general
and health sector in particular were admirable, he added.
The Prime Minister said those living in majority in
Pakistan were bound to fulfill the promise made by the
Quaid-e-Azam with the minority communities on August 11,
1947.
He said rights of all citizens in Pakistan were equal
and it would be ensured as a citizen and as a state to accord
equal treatment to all the citizens irrespective of their
religion, caste and creed.
In this connection, the Prime Minister said the
government was aware of its responsibility to protect the
rights of minorities at all costs.
He said the government had taken a number of steps for
the welfare of minorities by allocating five percent quota in jobs
for them at federal level, besides allocating seats in
the Senate, National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies
according to their population ratio.
The Prime Minister said religious festivals of the
minority communities were also being celebrated at the
government level.
Govt to fulfill Quaid-e-Azam’s promise with minorities: PM
ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan