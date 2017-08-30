Govt to create awareness for grand dialogue: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Minister of State for Interior Talal
Chaudhry Wednesday said the government would create awareness among
the masses for a grand dialogue inside and outside the Parliament.
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had a big agenda to
introduce reforms in the system and it would invite all stakeholders
for grand dialogue for the purpose, he said talking to a private news
channel.
He said agenda of PML-N to bring reforms in the constitution was
aimed at strengthening democracy and institutions.
There was room for reforms in the justice system and the government
were taking measures in that regard, he said.
He said the PML-N wanted a system that could safeguard the
sanctity of the vote.
Talal Chaudhry said the PML-N had followed the decision of
Supreme Court on the Panama Papers, however, local as well as international
legal experts were expressing reservations over it.
To a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan
used to level allegations against others, but he himself was declared
an absconder by a court.
Imran Khan wanted everyone to go through the process of
accountability but never presented himself for the purpose, he added.
