Govt taking measures to prevent mobile phone smuggling

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & HRD, Zulfikar Bakhari said the government was taking measures to prevent billions of rupees mobile phone smuggling.

In a statement, he said that it was the priority of the government to facilitate Pakistanis working abroad adding that mobile phone duty was being imposed to prevent smuggling.

He said that overseas Pakistanis coming to the homeland would be allowed to register one mobile without paying duty. They would not have to pay duty charges on the roaming phone, he added.