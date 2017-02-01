Govt taking measures to create opportunities for young engineers

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP): Federal Minister for Science and
Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain Wednesday said engineers were the
asset of the country and government was making efforts to increase international employment opportunities for the young engineers.
The minister was given a briefing on the internship for young engineers under the Prime Minister’s Youth Training Scheme (PMYTS), a press release issued here said.
Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Engineer Javed
Saleem Qureshi briefed the minister and mentioned the
details of the recommendations prepared for the summary to be presented to the prime minister.
After due discourse on the various aspects of the said scheme,
the minister appreciated the proposals and said engineers were an asset of our nation and their well being and employment opportunities would help them
work in a more conducive environment.
It is pertinent to mentioned here that according to the
proposed recommendations, not only international employment
opportunities will increase for the young engineers under the
prime minisrter’s program but the internship allowance for the young engineers will also be restructured.
“Our government has shown strong resolve to work for the
betterment of the masses and we are determined to deliver. These recommendations will prove to be a great step forward for the engineers of our country”, Rana Taveer Hussain said.
