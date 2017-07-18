Govt striving to increase Pakistan’s transit trade area to CARs: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, July 18 (APP): Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir

Khan on Tuesday said the government was making efforts to increase

Pakistan’s transit trade area to Central Asian Republics (CARs).

He was talking to a delegation of World Customs Organization

(WCO), led by its Secretary General Kunio Mikuriya who called on him

here.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss issues of bilateral

interest including technical assistance with regard to counter

terrorism and supply chain security, trade facilitation and economic

competitiveness, emerging challenges to customs, illicit financial

flows and customs reform and modernization.

The Commerce Minister said that trade area to CARs will be

expanded as per the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“We will welcome and appreciate support from WCO to help in

either drafting a new agreement or to form some guidelines so that

the goods can move across borders more efficiently,” he added.

Khurram Dastgir informed the delegation that Pakistan has

become a member of TIR convention and it is still in the

implementation stage but there is need to merge it with the Transit

Trade Agreement to facilitate the movement of goods.

The minister further said that Pakistan is already a signatory

of TFA and is working with all its neighbors for regularization of

trade, minimizing tariffs and removing the Non-Tariff barriers.

The World Customs Organization (WCO), established in 1952,

represents 182 Customs administrations around the world including

Pakistan Customs, that collectively process 98% of World Trade.

It provides an important forum for dialogue and exchange of

experiences between national customs delegates as well as technical

assistance and training services.

WCO helps in combating fraudulent activities and actively

supports endeavours for modernizing and building capacity of the

national customs administrations.

Pakistan Customs is already a part of several WCO initiatives

including its Program Global Shield (PGS) and Strategic Trade

Control Enforcement (STCE) Programme under which Pakistani officers

have received extensive trainings.

Secretary General Kunio Mikuriya said that WCO will provide

its support to Pakistan in regularization of trade and also

suggested that Pakistan recuperate its trade relations with all its

neighbor countries particularly Afghanistan to play a more

significant role in the corridor.

The Secretary General also said that WCO will provide support

to Pakistan in harmonizing Customs data and for fast information

sharing to ensure speedy movement of goods across the borders.

Khurram Dastgir suggested further meetings to discuss the

transit trade, tariff duties, harmonizing of customs data and

installing a system to evaluate the quantum of smuggling.