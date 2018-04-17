Govt spokesperson refutes news attributed to Information Minister

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP):Government spokesperson on Tuesday strongly refuted a news given by a media group/news channel attributed to Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage with reference to the WhatsApp group.

The minister of state has sent a complaint to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in that regard, he said in a statement issued here.

The spokesperson clarified, “The news item was baseless, concocted, absurd and part of a campaign to malign the government.”

The screen shots of WhatsApp group ascribed to the minister of state were not related to her mobile number.

“Her name was made part of the screen shot through Photo Shop and the entire episode had been contrived with malicious intent to calumniate her,” the spokesperson added.