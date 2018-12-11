Govt set a trend to review performance of its own ministers: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had set a trend to review performance of its own ministers.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the country was facing economic challenges due to corruption and poor governance by the previous regimes.

The incumbent government was taking concrete steps to curb the menace of corruption, he added.

He said during the first 100 days, the PTI government had set the direction to move the country on road

to progress and prosperity.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was taking action against looters and plunderers of national kitty without any discrimination ,he said.

Ali Nawaz said the government was taking steps to bring back the looted money of the people.

He said PTI government had not registered a single case against opposition but all the cases were filed during the tenure of PML-N government.