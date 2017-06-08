Govt providing relief to people through Ramazan Package: CM

LAHORE, June 8 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the Punjab government had given

the Rs 9 billion Ramazan Package for providing relief to the

people during the holy month.

Presiding over a meeting to review prices of edible

items here, he said Rs 8.78 billion were being spent on the

provision of cheap flour as the government had provided bags

of cheap flour at shops, besides Ramazan bazaars.

The chief minister expressed displeasure over non-

availability of green coloured cheap flour bags at some shops

in open market and ordered the chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection

Team to hold an inquiry into the matter.

The CM directed to submit the inquiry report within 48

hours.

He said subsidy of billions of rupees was being

given to people of the province on cheap flour and every

penny of that subsidy should reach the common man. He said

provision of green coloured cheap flour bags should be ensured

in bazaars during Ramazan.

He said no comprise would be made on quality of

necessary items, adding that outstanding performance regarding

Ramazan Bazaars would be encouraged while accountability would

be held on poor performance.

Shehbaz Sharif directed administrative and police

officers to pay regular visits to vegetable markets and

Ramazan bazaars.

He said prices of eggs should further be reduced after

negotiations with Poultry Association. He expressed satisfaction

over the steps being taken for Ramazan bazaars.

Provincial ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Bilal

Yasin, Sheikh Allauddin, Members National & Provincial

Assembly Waheed Gul, Taufeeq Butt, Advisor Dr Umer Saif,

Chief Secretary, secretaries of concerned departments,

administrative and police officers were also present while the

commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners, CPOs and DPOs

participated in the meeting through video link.