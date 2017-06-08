Govt providing relief to people through Ramazan Package: CM

LAHORE, June 8 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the Punjab government had given
the Rs 9 billion Ramazan Package for providing relief to the
people during the holy month.
Presiding over a meeting to review prices of edible
items here, he said Rs 8.78 billion were being spent on the
provision of cheap flour as the government had provided bags
of cheap flour at shops, besides Ramazan bazaars.
The chief minister expressed displeasure over non-
availability of green coloured cheap flour bags at some shops
in open market and ordered the chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection
Team to hold an inquiry into the matter.
The CM directed to submit the inquiry report within 48
hours.
He said subsidy of billions of rupees was being
given to people of the province on cheap flour and every
penny of that subsidy should reach the common man. He said
provision of green coloured cheap flour bags should be ensured
in bazaars during Ramazan.
He said no comprise would be made on quality of
necessary items, adding that outstanding performance regarding
Ramazan Bazaars would be encouraged while accountability would
be held on poor performance.
Shehbaz Sharif directed administrative and police
officers to pay regular visits to vegetable markets and
Ramazan bazaars.
He said prices of eggs should further be reduced after
negotiations with Poultry Association. He expressed satisfaction
over the steps being taken for Ramazan bazaars.
Provincial ministers Malik Nadeem Kamran, Bilal
Yasin, Sheikh Allauddin, Members National & Provincial
Assembly Waheed Gul, Taufeeq Butt, Advisor Dr Umer Saif,
Chief Secretary, secretaries of concerned departments,
administrative and police officers were also present while the
commissioners, RPOs, deputy commissioners, CPOs and DPOs
participated in the meeting through video link.
