Govt paying special attention to development of south Punjab: minister

MULTAN, Dec 31 (APP):Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari has said that work on upgradation of electricity transmission and distribution system is in progress at a fast pace across country to provide uninterrupted power supply to masses in the upcoming summer season.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N government was paying special attention to development of south Punjab, adding that the establishment of new grid stations, canals, ‘soling’ and gas projects was being initiated at village level there.

The federal minister expressed these views during workers and public meetings at union council Hazara, here on Sunday.

He pledged that gas would be provided to all villages and towns including Aaliwala, Jinnah Colony, Kot Chatta, Jhok Utra and subruban areas.

He said that the PML-N government was upgrading the deprived areas speedily and providing all facilities there like in cities.

He felicitated the various representatives who joined the PML-N Leghari group.

Sardar Owais Leghari welcomed the PTI leaders Bilal Hussain, ex-councillor Muhammad Sadiq Khan Mastoi, Haji Khan and Muhammad Nawaz joined the PML-N, along with their communities.