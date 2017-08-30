Govt. monitoring revenue collection, expenditure to reduce fiscal deficit: Senate told

ISLAMABAD Aug 30 (APP) Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid

informed the Senate that government is monitoring revenue collection

and expenditure on monthly basis in order to reduce fiscal deficit,

which will help to reduce loans.

In the question hour, he said, the government is taking various steps

to reduce borrowings.

Sharing the measures taken by the government, he said, government

borrowing for budgetary support from Scheduled Banks is being shifted

from short-term to long-term, which will result in less reliance on

SBP borrowing.

Privatization of various Public Sector Enterprises is under process

and ninety percent of revenue collected through privatization would be

used for debt retirement.

Taking the advantage of the low inflation and low interest rate, he

said, the government has pursued the policy of shifting the borrowing

from SBP to Commercial Banks and resultantly during the last 3 years,

cumulative borrowing from SBP is (minus) -Rs. 749 billion.

As per Federal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (FRDL) Act, 2005,

he said, the government is committed to reduce Federal Fiscal deficit

to 4% of GDP during the 3 years beginning from 2017-Â­18 and

maintaining it at maximum of 3.5% of GDP.

He expressed the hope that this would slow down the pace of public

debt accumulation and improve revenue balance.