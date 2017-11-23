Govt further strengthen Khatam-i-Nabuwat law: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said restoration of “Khatam-i-Nabuwat” declaration to its original form by the Parliament, would ultimately make this law more effective.

The bill was prepared by Parliamentary Committee while Minister for Law and Justice, Zahid Hamid has no role in that regard, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Islamabad High Court had directed to end the sit-in by a religious party at Faizabad Interchange.

He said the government wanted to resolve the matter amicably.

Replying to a question, he said the general elections would be held on stipulated time. He expressed hope that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would not opt for any undemocratic move in the country.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had not asked about holding any meeting with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and its co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.