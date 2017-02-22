Govt determined to financial, digital inclusion: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq

Dar on Wednesday reiterated the government’s resolve for providing

broadband facilities to all uncovered areas by next fiscal year in

order to fulfill the government’s vision of financial and digital

inclusion.

Addressing a contract signing ceremony of broadband facility

for sustainable development in Kohistan District of Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa Province, the minister said that government was

providing Rs 12 billion subsidy during the current fiscal year,

which would further add over 56,000 subscribers.

The contract was signed by the Universal Service Fund (USF)

and Telenor Pakistan Limited, where as the ceremony was also

witnessed by the Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Murtaza Javed

Abbasi, Minister of State for Information Technology, Anusha Rahman

Khan and Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousuf.

Ishaq Dar said that Executive Committee of National Economic

Council (ECNEC) had approved Rs. 9.2 billion for the establishment of

information technology park, in order to tape the huge IT potential

existing in the country.

Highlighting the economic gains of the government, he said

that world had recognized the Pakistan’s economic development and

forecasting that it would become 32nd largest economy of the world

by 2030.

The minister said that country would ranked among the top 17th

economies of the world by 2050, and called upon the opponents to

came out from their petty politics and supplement the government efforts for the socio economic development and prosperity of the country.

Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan was an nuclear Islamic state and

was like a fort for Muslim Ummah.

The minister cleared in categoric terms that Pakistan would

never allow any one to use its territory against any other country,

adding that no country would also be allowed to use its soil against

Pakistan.

He said that the country should take action against those

involved in terrorism activities in Pakistan, either Pakistan itself

would take action for its security against them and eliminate them too.

He said that decision to establish military courts were taken

in June 2014 and security situation in the country had improved

significantly.

Dar said that government was determined to eliminate the

terrorism from the country and called upon the all political forces

to join hands to take the country forward.

Speaking on the occasion, Anusha Rahman Khan said the current

project was a step forward towards Prime Minister’s vision of

digital Pakistan.

She said that about one million people would avail the 3G

connectivity facilities and it would also play role for the

development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

She said that the total cost of the project was Rs4.6 billion

and government would provide 75.6 percent subsidy for the project, where as

the remaining amount would be paid by the Telenor.

Anusha said so far about 4,226 uncovered mouzas were covered by

USF and other projects for the provision of broadband facilities

were in progress in Balochistan.

The minister said that USF was committed to award contracts to

connect all mouzas with population of 100 people or more by the

first quarter of fiscal year 2018.