ISLAMABAD, MAY 22 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar
said Monday that poultry sector had a significant contribution in the economy in terms of
revenue generation and government would facilitate this sector to the extent possible.
In his meeting with the Poultry Association, the minister emphasized
smooth supply of poultry meat during the holy month of Ramadan.
He said government would keep a close watch on poultry prices and the
association must also extend its support to the government for a thorough price check
for the benefit of the general public.
In a separate meeting with a delegation of Kisan Ittehad, the Minister
said that agriculture was the backbone of the national economy and a large chunk of the
population was associated with it.
Government fully realized its significance for healthy GDP growth, he
said adding it had already given a number of incentives to the agriculture sector.
Among others these include the provision of fertilizer on special
subsidized rates which aims at boosting agricultural production, he added and urged the
farmers community to make full use of this facility.
The minister said the government would give consideration to the
proposals submitted by the delegation and give whatever relaxation was conveniently
possible for the farmers.
Govt determined to facilitate poultry sector: Dar
