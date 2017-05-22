Govt determined to facilitate poultry sector: Dar

ISLAMABAD, MAY 22 (APP): Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

said Monday that poultry sector had a significant contribution in the economy in terms of

revenue generation and government would facilitate this sector to the extent possible.

In his meeting with the Poultry Association, the minister emphasized

smooth supply of poultry meat during the holy month of Ramadan.

He said government would keep a close watch on poultry prices and the

association must also extend its support to the government for a thorough price check

for the benefit of the general public.

In a separate meeting with a delegation of Kisan Ittehad, the Minister

said that agriculture was the backbone of the national economy and a large chunk of the

population was associated with it.

Government fully realized its significance for healthy GDP growth, he

said adding it had already given a number of incentives to the agriculture sector.

Among others these include the provision of fertilizer on special

subsidized rates which aims at boosting agricultural production, he added and urged the

farmers community to make full use of this facility.

The minister said the government would give consideration to the

proposals submitted by the delegation and give whatever relaxation was conveniently

possible for the farmers.