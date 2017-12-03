Govt committed to provide basic facilities of life: Deputy Speaker NA

ABBOTABAD, Dec 3 (APP):Government is committed to provide Sui gas, electricity and roads to every home.

This was stated by Deputy Speaker National Assembly and General Secretary Khyber Phaktunkhawa PML-N Murtaza Javed Abbassi after the inauguration of Sui gas provision projects here on Sunday.

He strongly condemned the ongoing wave of terrorism in the country and said that conspiracies of our enemies would not be successful, for the eradication of terrorism PML-N government has started a massive drive. Deputy speaker also appreciated the role of forces in fighting against terrorism and their sacrifices.

Javed Abbassi said that everybody knows the performance of the federal government during this tenure, he was assured that in the forthcoming general elections PML-N would form federal and all four provinces governments on the basis of performance.

Earlier, when deputy speaker NA and PML-N parliamentary leader in KP assembly Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha was warmly welcomed by the PML-N workers and people of the Dagga Maira village.