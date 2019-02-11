Govt committed to make Pakistan economically empowered: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Monday said the government was committed to making Pakistan a self- sufficient and economically empowered state.Talking to PTV, he said it was important to understand that the country was already passing through difficult time when PTI government came into power. It would take time to settle things in a proper way.

“Our exports have registered a significant increase while foreign remittances are also going upward. Foreign investors are now confidently investing in Pakistan due to projecting positive image of the county across the globe”, he said.