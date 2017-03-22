Govt committed to extend FATA resources: Abdul Qadir Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Minister for States and Frontier

Regions (SAFRON), Abdul Qadir Baloch on Tuesday said, the government was committed to extend all possible resources for FATA to bring it at par with rest of the country.

Speaking in the lower House during question hour session, he

said, the government will improve the means of livelihoods of FATA

people by focusing the socio-economic condition and uplift.

He said that during last four years, the government had

initiated major projects in FATA including, establishment of FATA

University, upgradation of educational institutions.

The project for up-scaling of Governor Model Schools to the

quality and excellence of cadet colleges, creation and strengthening

of college laboratories for smooth transition to introduction of BS

Programme has also been initiated.

The facilities including extension of mobile health,

strengthening of secondary health care, solarization of drinking

water supply schemes and irrigation tube wells had been launched.

The federal government was linking FATA roads with mineral &

natural resource bearing areas in order to improve economic

linkages.

He said that the facilities of law enforcement agencies,

establishment of value Chain & Market linkages, introduction of high

yield and environmental friendly genetically modified crops/seeds

were being provided.

The federal government, he said has launched the scheme for

introduction of community based Non Timber Forest Products (NTFP)

and Fast Growing Timber (FGT) Schemes.

Formation of FATA Youth Assembly and Sports Clubs was also

preference of the government, he added.

The ministry of SAFRON was constructing Nahqai Tunnel Mohmand

Agency at a cost of Rs. 2428.338 million, which is expected to be

completed by the end of March, 2017, he added.

He informed that work was being executed by the Frontier Works

Organization (FWO) including improvement, widening and black topping

of 40.63 kilometers Ghallanai-Mamed Gat road with an estimated cost

of Rs 4394.774 million.

An amount of Rs.1958.801 million has been allocated for

construction of road from Zayra to Daboori in Orakzai Agency.

The project of Chao Tangi Small Dam in South Waziristan Agency

was in progress with total cost of Rs 639.084 million adding, so

far, 35 percent of the physical work has been completed.

Furthermore, he said Rs 1800 million has been allocated for

the Immediate Rehabilitation Programme (ISG).

Out of total amount, he added Rs 1781.675 million has been

released to the 26 schemes under education, health, PHE,

communication, housing, irrigation and social welfare sectors in

respect of North Waziristan and South Waziristan Agencies.

In order to sustain the success of the military operation, the

government has formed a high level reforms committee for political

mainstreaming of FATA.

Ministry of SAFRON, Qadir said, has facilitated the committee

in undertaking extensive consultations with all the stakeholders

including FATA Elders/Maliks, FATA parliamentarians, youth, lawyers,

political parties’ representatives, former senior civil servants,

experts on FATA & civil society members.

The Committee submitted its report, prepared by Ministry of

SAFRON, to the Prime Minister in August, 2016 and has also been

placed before both the Houses of the Parliament.