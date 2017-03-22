Govt committed to extend FATA resources: Abdul Qadir Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Minister for States and Frontier
Regions (SAFRON), Abdul Qadir Baloch on Tuesday said, the government was committed to extend all possible resources for FATA to bring it at par with rest of the country.
Speaking in the lower House during question hour session, he
said, the government will improve the means of livelihoods of FATA
people by focusing the socio-economic condition and uplift.
He said that during last four years, the government had
initiated major projects in FATA including, establishment of FATA
University, upgradation of educational institutions.
The project for up-scaling of Governor Model Schools to the
quality and excellence of cadet colleges, creation and strengthening
of college laboratories for smooth transition to introduction of BS
Programme has also been initiated.
The facilities including extension of mobile health,
strengthening of secondary health care, solarization of drinking
water supply schemes and irrigation tube wells had been launched.
The federal government was linking FATA roads with mineral &
natural resource bearing areas in order to improve economic
linkages.
He said that the facilities of law enforcement agencies,
establishment of value Chain & Market linkages, introduction of high
yield and environmental friendly genetically modified crops/seeds
were being provided.
The federal government, he said has launched the scheme for
introduction of community based Non Timber Forest Products (NTFP)
and Fast Growing Timber (FGT) Schemes.
Formation of FATA Youth Assembly and Sports Clubs was also
preference of the government, he added.
The ministry of SAFRON was constructing Nahqai Tunnel Mohmand
Agency at a cost of Rs. 2428.338 million, which is expected to be
completed by the end of March, 2017, he added.
He informed that work was being executed by the Frontier Works
Organization (FWO) including improvement, widening and black topping
of 40.63 kilometers Ghallanai-Mamed Gat road with an estimated cost
of Rs 4394.774 million.
An amount of Rs.1958.801 million has been allocated for
construction of road from Zayra to Daboori in Orakzai Agency.
The project of Chao Tangi Small Dam in South Waziristan Agency
was in progress with total cost of Rs 639.084 million adding, so
far, 35 percent of the physical work has been completed.
Furthermore, he said Rs 1800 million has been allocated for
the Immediate Rehabilitation Programme (ISG).
Out of total amount, he added Rs 1781.675 million has been
released to the 26 schemes under education, health, PHE,
communication, housing, irrigation and social welfare sectors in
respect of North Waziristan and South Waziristan Agencies.
In order to sustain the success of the military operation, the
government has formed a high level reforms committee for political
mainstreaming of FATA.
Ministry of SAFRON, Qadir said, has facilitated the committee
in undertaking extensive consultations with all the stakeholders
including FATA Elders/Maliks, FATA parliamentarians, youth, lawyers,
political parties’ representatives, former senior civil servants,
experts on FATA & civil society members.
The Committee submitted its report, prepared by Ministry of
SAFRON, to the Prime Minister in August, 2016 and has also been
placed before both the Houses of the Parliament.